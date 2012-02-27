FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Feb 27
#Credit Markets
February 27, 2012 / 2:05 AM / in 6 years

PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Feb 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- The State Securities Commission, the market regulator, will raise fines on stock price manipulation to 400 million dong ($19,221) from 300 million dong, said Vu Thi Chan Phuong, head of the commission’s inspection department.

-- Deposit rates should be 10 percent and loan rates 13-14 percent, which are suitable levels for now, said Chairman Pham Huy Hung of VietinBank.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Military Bank said it has been authorised to increase lending by 17 percent in 2012, following growth of 25.8 percent last year. The lender said its gross profit in 2011 rose 30 percent to 2.82 trillion dong ($135.5 million).

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam’s real estate market will only recover when interest rates decline, experts said at a seminar last Saturday.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- The Agriculture Ministry has approved a reforestation and sustainable management project that will use $123 million in Japanese-funded development aid from 2012 to 2021. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)

