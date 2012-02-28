PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - Feb 28

HANOI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The central bank has allocated a 17 percent annual credit growth for Sacombank this year.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- A 22-year-old man from the southern province of Binh Duong was in a critical condition after contracting bird flu, Director Nguyen Van Chau of the Ho Chi Minh City Tropical Diseases Hospital said. The man is the third human case detected so far this year, while the other two have died.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- Vietnam and the United Kingdom have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in public debt management and financial market policies.

HANOI MOI

-- Vietnam received 1.3 million foreign visitors in the first two months of 2012, up 27 percent from the same period last year, with the number of Russian and Chinese travellers rising more than 50 percent, the national tourism administration said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The Agriculture Ministry has proposed that the central bank ask commercial banks to extend sufficient funds at the lowest possible lending rates for domestic companies to stockpile an equivalent 1 million tonnes of milled rice, with purchases between March 15 and April 30, to avoid domestic price falls. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Paul Tait)