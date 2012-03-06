PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - March 6

HANOI, March 6 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- A total of 62 out of 105 securities brokerages posted losses at the end of last year, the State Securities Commission’s Business Management Department said.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG:

-- The central bank has allocated 17-percent annual lending growth to Saigon Hanoi Bank for 2012, the lender said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

-- Asia bought nearly 70 percent of 627,000 tonnes of rice Vietnam exported in the first two months of this year, followed by Africa with more than 26 percent, the Vietnam Food Association said.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- A 22-year-old Vietnamese man infected with bird flu and hospitalised in Ho Chi Minh City has recovered and been discharged after a two-week treatment, the first successful case this year after two deaths, the Ho Chi Minh City’s Hospital of Tropical Diseases said.

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam will raise costs of medical treatment services from April 15, the Health Ministry said.

TUOI TRE

-- Vietnam will require 595.35 trillion dong ($28.6 billion) for transport infrastructure development by 2015, of which it can arrange 480 trillion dong, said the Transport Ministry.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The International Finance Corp has raised its annual credit line for the partly private Vietnam International Bank (VIB) to $50 million for this year from $30 million in 2011, based on VIB’s positive financial strength outlook, its funding demand and disbursement capability. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)