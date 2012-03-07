PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - March 7

HANOI, March 7 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Vietnam Century Fund said it will buy 11 million shares of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Joint Stock Co from March 9 to April 9.
-- A Vietnamese woman was sentenced to five years in jail and another man received a three-year term in prison after a court in the central province of Nghe An found them guilty of distributing documents against the government and the ruling Communist Party in 2010.
-- Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung will attend a nuclear security summit in Seoul on March 26-27, the South Korean ambassador to Hanoi said.
-- China has halted imports of poultry and husbandry meat from Vietnam because of fears of disease, the trade ministry said.
-- Three major oil product importers, including PV Oil, have sought Finance Ministry permission to raise fuel retail prices, Director Nguyen Tien Thoa of the ministry’s Price Management Department said.
-- Vietnam’s January-February electricity output rose 12.8 percent from the same period last year to an estimated 16.3 billion kilowatt-hours, the Industry and Trade Ministry said.
-- Vietnam had licensed 8,700 new companies as of Feb. 23, down 1.6 percent from a year earlier, the Planning and Investment Ministry said.