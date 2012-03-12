PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - March 12

HANOI, March 12 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The State Securities Commission has licensed for Ho Chi Minh City-based Dong A Bank to issue 50 million new shares to its existing shareholders to raise the lender’s registered capital.

LAO DONG

-- Orchid Fund said it had bought 1.9 million shares of FPT Corp between January 9 and March 10, raising its holding to 21.2 million, or 9.8 percent of the Vietnamese firm.

DAU TU

-- Hanoi-based lender BIDV, mostly owned by the state, said it planned to sell shares to foreign strategic investors by the end of this year or no later than the first quarter of 2013.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam needs about 600 trillion dong (nearly $29 billion) to develop domestic transportation infrastructure by 2015 to keep pace with a goal to become a middle-income industrialised country by 2020, the Transport Ministry said.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- About 20 million Vietnamese people, or 25 percent of the population, now follow six main religions, with the rate of people becoming religious on par with the population growth, government statistics show.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Rice exports to China are rising quickly so far this year, with an estimated 600,000 tonnes going across the border in the first two months of 2012, contributing positively to domestic paddy prices, the Vietnam Food Association said.

-- Bao Viet, Bao Minh Insurance Corp and Vietnam National Reinsurance Co will provide agricultural insurance services worth over 160 billion dong ($7.7 million), the first of its kind, to a combined 22,000 households in seven provinces across the country.