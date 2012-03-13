PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - March 13

HANOI, March 13 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THANH NIEN

-- Total lending as of March 8 had eased 1.27 percent from the beginning of the year, said State Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Van Binh.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- The State Bank of Vietnam is forecast to lower the ceiling on deposit rates to 10 percent so that lending rates can continue to drop.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Mekong Delta farmers have harvested more than half of the 1.6 million hectares (4 million acres) planted in the winter-spring rice crop, the Agriculture Ministry said. Demand for high-quality rice has been high, while buyers were not interested in the low-grade variety IR50404, which was planted widely, farmers said.

LAO DONG

-- State utility Vietnam Electricity has sought permission to raise electricity prices by at least 5 percent this year. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)