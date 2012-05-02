PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - May 2

HANOI, May 2 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Domestic companies now control up to 80 percent of Vietnam’s deskstop computer market, a segment that is no longer attractive, market research firm IDC Vietnam said.
- Vietnamese fishermen rescued three Indonesians, two Malaysians and two Bangladeshi from a Malaysia-registered sunken fishing ship on Monday some 340 nautical miles southeast of Vietnam’s city of Vung Tau, a Vung Tau-based rescue centre said.
- The rainy season has arrived in several southern provinces in the Mekong Delta and will start officially in mid-May in the southern region, a state forecaster said.
- Vietnam’s paper demand this year is estimated at 2.9 million tonnes, of which imports would rise 23 percent to 1.23 million tonnes, the Industry and Trade Ministry said.
- The number of Internet subscribers in Vietnam rose 20.4 percent from a year earlier to 4.4 million at the end of April, while the number of telephone users rose 2.5 percent to 134.4 million, the General Statistics Office said.
- Vietnam has received nearly 2.5 million foreign tourists between January and April, up 22.9 percent from a year ago, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Richard Pullin)