PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - May 3

HANOI, May 3 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

- Credit institutions and foreign banks operating in Vietnam are requested to provide foreign currency loans to importers of oil products, even if the importer does not have sufficient income in foreign currencies, the central bank said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam should continue its cautious and tight monetary policy proactively and flexibly in combination with fiscal measures to curb inflation at 8-9 percent this year, Deputy Planning and Investment Minister Cao Viet Sinh said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- While sales at traditional markets in Ho Chi Minh City have plunged in the past decade, sales at supermarkets have been growing at 19-27 percent a year over the same period, market researchers said.

TUOI TRE

- The Finance Ministry is considering tax concessions worth 25 trillion dong ($1.2 billion), including a 30 percent reduction of corporate income tax, for small and medium companies in 2012, a ministry official said.

THANH NIEN

- A Petrovietnam oil venture in Venezuela is expected to get its first commercial crude oil output in July at the Junin 2 block, making it the second overseas production after Russia, Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Nguyen Nam Hai said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam may not attain its economic growth target this year as projected at 6.0-6.5 percent because it has given priority to inflation control, Deputy Planning and Investment Minister Cao Viet Sinh said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Paul Tait)