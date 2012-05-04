FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - May 4
May 4, 2012

PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - May 4

HANOI, May 4 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- The Vietnam Securities Depository said it had licensed 31 foreign stock investors in April, raising the total number as of April 30 to 15,718.

DAU TU

- Dong lending rates have been mainly stable at 17-19 percent per year even after the central bank cut the ceiling on dong deposit rates twice in the past two months, to the current 12 percent.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Vietnam will attempt to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the agriculture and forestry sectors by 20 percent by 2020, the Ministry of National Resources and Environment said in a draft plan.

THANH NIEN

- Vietnam’s maritime police will set up a hotline with their China counterparts as part of cooperative measures this year, a senior Vietnamese maritime police officer said.

- More than 200 workers at Sepplus Binh Dinh Co, a wholly South Korea-invested firm in the central province of Binh Dinh, went on strike on Wednesday and Thursday, seeking a pay rise. A provincial labour official said talks with employers had not been successful yet.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vinacomnin, Vietnam’s top mining group, said its coal output in the January-April period slipped 4.1 percent from a year earlier to 15.2 million tonnes, while coal sales dipped 9 percent to nearly 13 million tonnes. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

