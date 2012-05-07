PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - May 7

HANOI, May 7 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- Saigon Hanoi Bank has secured shareholder approval to merge with Hanoi Building Commercial Joint Stock Bank to form one of the top ten listed lenders by assets in Vietnam.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

HANOI MOI

- The Finance Ministry said it had approved a package worth 29 trillion dong ($1.4 billion) to help businesses and support financial markets through measures such as cutting taxes and extending taxation deadlines.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

- Consumption demand in Ho Chi Minh City has improved after falling in the past few months, retailers said.

THANH NIEN

- Dang Thi Hoang Yen, who is chairman of Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp, has resigned as a National Assembly deputy.