PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - May 7

HANOI, May 7 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Saigon Hanoi Bank has secured shareholder approval to merge with Hanoi Building Commercial Joint Stock Bank to form one of the top ten listed lenders by assets in Vietnam.
- The Finance Ministry said it had approved a package worth 29 trillion dong ($1.4 billion) to help businesses and support financial markets through measures such as cutting taxes and extending taxation deadlines.
- Consumption demand in Ho Chi Minh City has improved after falling in the past few months, retailers said.
- Dang Thi Hoang Yen, who is chairman of Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp, has resigned as a National Assembly deputy.
$1=20,820 dong