PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - May 8
May 8, 2012 / 2:22 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - May 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 8 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corp said its consolidated net profit in the first quarter nearly tripled from a year ago to 255.6 billion dong ($12.27 million) thanks to its stake divestment from Sacombank.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Vietnam’s rubber exports this year could rise 14 percent from 2011 to 930,000 tonnes, the Agriculture Ministry has forecast.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

- Six people were killed by lightning strikes in two separate districts of the northern province of Lang Son on Sunday afternoon. Two of them were tending buffaloes while the other four were taking shelter on a hillside from the rain.

LAO DONG

- Vietnam will launched its second satellite, Vinasat 2, with a larger capacity than Vinasat 1, on May 16 as scheduled, a representative from state-owned Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- The steel and cement sectors accounted for a total of more than 10 percent of Vietnam’s electricity consumption in the first quarter, while their sales were stagnant, state utility Vietnam Electricity Group said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

