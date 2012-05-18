PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - May 18

HANOI, May 18 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- Ho Chi Minh City-based Sacombank said its consolidated net profit in the first quarter jumped more than 41 percent from a year ago to 808 billion dong ($38.8 million), while bad debt rose to 0.8 percent of total loans, from 0.57 percent at the end of 2011.

- Orchid Fund PTE Limited has registered again to buy nearly 11 million shares of FPT Corp between May 21-31 after its first purchase had failed due to unfavourable market conditions, FPT said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- FPT Corp, a leading technology and software maker, said its consolidated gross profit in the first four months of this year rose 14 percent from a year earlier to 755 billion dong ($36.3 million).

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Traffic accidents in Vietnam killed more than 3,100 people in the first four months of this year, or an average 26 people a day, down 30 percent from the same period last year, the government’s National Committee for Traffic Safety said.

NHAN DAN

- Low-quality petrol is the main cause for numerous fires that happened with cars and motorbikes across Vietnam in recent months, Ho Chi Minh City’s Science and Technology Service said.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

- The Ho Chi Minh City authority signed a $500 million loan with the Asian Development Bank on Thursday, the second credit for building a 20-km subway line in the city which has a total cost of $1.4 billion, using official development assistance funds. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)