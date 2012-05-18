PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - May 18

HANOI, May 18 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Ho Chi Minh City-based Sacombank said its consolidated net profit in the first quarter jumped more than 41 percent from a year ago to 808 billion dong ($38.8 million), while bad debt rose to 0.8 percent of total loans, from 0.57 percent at the end of 2011.
- Orchid Fund PTE Limited has registered again to buy nearly 11 million shares of FPT Corp between May 21-31 after its first purchase had failed due to unfavourable market conditions, FPT said.
- FPT Corp, a leading technology and software maker, said its consolidated gross profit in the first four months of this year rose 14 percent from a year earlier to 755 billion dong ($36.3 million).
- Traffic accidents in Vietnam killed more than 3,100 people in the first four months of this year, or an average 26 people a day, down 30 percent from the same period last year, the government’s National Committee for Traffic Safety said.
- Low-quality petrol is the main cause for numerous fires that happened with cars and motorbikes across Vietnam in recent months, Ho Chi Minh City’s Science and Technology Service said.
- The Ho Chi Minh City authority signed a $500 million loan with the Asian Development Bank on Thursday, the second credit for building a 20-km subway line in the city which has a total cost of $1.4 billion, using official development assistance funds. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)