PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - May 24

HANOI, May 24 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

- Sixty percent of the banking system’s loans are based on real estate mortgages, which has made it difficult for lenders to resolve debts because of a slump in the property market, said central bank governor Nguyen Van Binh.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- BIDV, Vietnam’s second biggest partly private lender by assets, said it would list its shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange next month.

- PVI Holdings said its consolidated net profit in the first quarter soared 77 percent from a year ago to 148.5 billion dong ($7.13 million).

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta will visit Singapore, Vietnam and India next week, said Pentagon spokesman George Little.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- The banking system has ample funds but businesses, who are facing a cash squeeze, cannot access loans due to their own bad debts, high inventory and the lack of mortgages, said Le Xuan Nghia, a member of the National Monetary Advisory Council.