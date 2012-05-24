FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - May 24
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 24, 2012 / 2:20 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - May 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, May 24 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

- Sixty percent of the banking system’s loans are based on real estate mortgages, which has made it difficult for lenders to resolve debts because of a slump in the property market, said central bank governor Nguyen Van Binh.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- BIDV, Vietnam’s second biggest partly private lender by assets, said it would list its shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange next month.

- PVI Holdings said its consolidated net profit in the first quarter soared 77 percent from a year ago to 148.5 billion dong ($7.13 million).

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta will visit Singapore, Vietnam and India next week, said Pentagon spokesman George Little.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- The banking system has ample funds but businesses, who are facing a cash squeeze, cannot access loans due to their own bad debts, high inventory and the lack of mortgages, said Le Xuan Nghia, a member of the National Monetary Advisory Council.

$1=20,835 dong Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.