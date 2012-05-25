PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - May 25

HANOI, May 25 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- The State Securities Commission is drafting a new circular aimed at expanding the list of foreign investors in Vietnam’s stock markets by various measures including simplifying procedures and paperwork.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Vietnam’s goal should be to stabilise the economy rather than rushing its growth rate, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung told World Bank country director Victoria Kwakwa on Thursday.

NHAN DAN

- Four Vietnamese men were sentenced to various jail terms of up to 42 months after a court in the central province of Nghe An found them guilty of disseminating leaflets with anti-state content in May 2011.

TUOI TRE

- U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta will visit Vietnam June 3-5, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Luong Thanh Nghi.