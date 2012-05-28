PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - May 28

HANOI, May 28 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange has approved Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp’s request to list 102.6 million new shares on May 29, an exchange representative said.

DAU TU

- It is feasible to cut the interest rates on dong deposits to 10 percent and lending rates to 13 percent, said Chairman Pham Huy Hung of Hanoi-based VietinBank, as the central bank cut key interest rates as of Monday.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- The government has asked ministers and heads of provincial authorities to collect opinions from enterprises on support policies for businesses.

LAO DONG

- Vietnam’s government has agreed not to revise the targets set for this year and would proactively curb annual inflation at 7 to 8 percent, said Vu Duc Dam, head of the government office. The government would also maintain economic growth at around 6 percent.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam’s agricultural, forestry and fishery product exports between January and May rose 10.1 percent from a year earlier to an estimated $10.9 billion, the Agriculture Ministry said.

- Disbursement of official development assistance in Vietnam reached $530 million in the first five months of this year, or 25 percent of the annual disbursement target, the Planning and Investment Ministry said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)