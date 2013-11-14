FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Asia Commercial Bank reports higher bad debt - Vietnam Economic Times
#Credit Markets
November 14, 2013 / 1:51 AM / 4 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Asia Commercial Bank reports higher bad debt - Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ho Chi Minh City-based Asia Commercial Bank’s bad debt rose to 3.34 percent of loans at the end of September, from 2.5 percent at the start of 2013, according to the bank’s financial statement, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

The lender made a net profit of 401 billion dong ($19 million) in the third quarter ended September, compared with a loss in the same period last year, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

