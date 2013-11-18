VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam's 2013 seafood exports seen up 5 pct - Vietnam Economic Times

Vietnam’s seafood exports in 2013 could rise beyond $6.5 billion, or 5 percent from a year earlier, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

Shrimp has been the key export item this year and shipment is expected to rise ahead of the Christmas and new year holidays, with the U.S. market surpassing Japan to become the biggest buyer since August, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.