VIETNAM PRESS-Debt purchasing firm fails to achieve Q1 target - Vietnam Economic Times

The Vietnam Asset Management Co has missed its bad debt buying target in the first quarter of 2014, having purchased just 3.93 trillion dong ($186 million) worth of the debt, far below its quarterly goal of 10 trillion dong, according to a company executive, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

The central bank-run company, established to tackle bad debt in the country’s banking system, maintains its annual projection of buying 70 trillion dong worth of banks’ non-performing loans in 2014, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,080 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)