VIETNAM PRESS-MobiFone to complete privatisation by 2016 - Dau Tu
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 4, 2014 / 1:37 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-MobiFone to complete privatisation by 2016 - Dau Tu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MobiFone, one of Vietnam’s top mobile phone networks, will undergo privatisation in 2014-2015 and complete the process by 2016 at the latest, according to a senior Information and Communication Ministry official, the Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper reports.

The Hanoi-based company, with earnings accounting for 50-60 percent of state-run group VNPT, currently its parent firm, would be the first state-owned telecoms firm to sell shares to the public, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
