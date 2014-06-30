VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam raises $6 bln in H1 2014 via stock markets - Thanh Nien

Funds raised via Vietnam’s stock exchanges reached 127 trillion dong ($5.96 billion) in the first half of 2014, up nearly 3 percent from a year ago, according to the State Securities Commission, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reports.

The government has raised 110 trillion dong worth of bonds, 87 percent of the total funds, the report said. Government bonds in Vietnam are auctioned on the Hanoi Stock Exchange

