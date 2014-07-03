FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Samsung wins licence to invest $1 bln in Vietnam project- Nhan Dan
July 3, 2014

South Korea’s Samsung Display has secured a licence to invest $1 billion in the production of flexible display screens in northern Vietnam, the Nhan Dan (People) newspaper reports.

Production in Bac Ninh province is expected to begin in 2015 with an annual revenue of $6 billion, according to a company official, the report said.

Samsung Display is a unit of Samsung Electronics .

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

