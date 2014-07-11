VIETNAM PRESS-Food producer Masan raises $321 mln via bonds - Vietnam Economic Times

Vietnamese food producer Masan Group, which also invests in mining wolfram, said it raised 6.8 trillion dong ($321 million) via selling five-year bonds to mainly Vietnamese banks and will use the proceeds to refinance the mining project, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

The bonds carry an annual coupon of 11 percent for the first payment, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,180 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)