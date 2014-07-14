FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Thai firm to build $2.3 bln power plant in Vietnam - Vietnam Economic Times
July 14, 2014 / 2:16 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Thai firm to build $2.3 bln power plant in Vietnam - Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EGAT International, the overseas investment unit of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, has signed a memorandum to build a $2.26-billion thermal power plant in central Vietnam, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

Construction of the 1,200-megawatt plant will start in Quang Tri province in 2017 and the first unit will begin operation in January 2021, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

