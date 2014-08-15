FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Banks in Vietnam worry about bad debt - Vietnam Economic Times
August 15, 2014

VIETNAM PRESS-Banks in Vietnam worry about bad debt - Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

As much as 76 percent of banks in Vietnam said they were concerned over bad debt in the system while 94 percent of the surveyed banks expected improved financial results, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

A quarter of the banks that were part of the survey conducted by Ernst & Young Vietnam Co said bad debt was the most important issue faced by the economy, the report said. Seventeen banks and more than 800 clients were part of the survey.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
