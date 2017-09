Vietnamese lender VietinBank will provide loans and bank guarantees of as much as 1.72 trillion dong ($81.23 million) to fund a highway project in the southern province of Binh Thuan, according to an executive of the borrower, a local infrastructure investment firm, the Vietnam News daily reports.

