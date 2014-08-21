FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-State telecoms firm VNPT to divest from Sacom - Thanh Nien
August 21, 2014 / 2:30 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-State telecoms firm VNPT to divest from Sacom - Thanh Nien

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

State-owned Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) is seeking to divest from local firm Sacom Development and Investment Corp, registering to sell almost all of its 31 percent stake in the property company, or around 400 billion dong ($18.89 million), later this month, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reports.

The telecoms firm is due to divest from 63 businesses during 2014-2015 as part of its structural reform, according to a government project signed in June this year, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,175 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

