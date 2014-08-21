VIETNAM PRESS-State telecoms firm VNPT to divest from Sacom - Thanh Nien

State-owned Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) is seeking to divest from local firm Sacom Development and Investment Corp, registering to sell almost all of its 31 percent stake in the property company, or around 400 billion dong ($18.89 million), later this month, the Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper reports.

The telecoms firm is due to divest from 63 businesses during 2014-2015 as part of its structural reform, according to a government project signed in June this year, the report said.

