VIETNAM PRESS-C.bank might raise credit growth target in H2 2015 - Dau Tu

Vietnam will keep its credit growth this year at 15 percent to help attain all macroeconomic targets, but the central bank could raise the target to 17 percent after reviewing first-half achievements, the Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper reported, quoting the central bank governor.

Banks should pay attention to quality of credit, but not the quantity of loans, the report quoted the governor as telling a meeting last Friday.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)