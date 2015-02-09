FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-BIDV proposes to delay lending curbs - Lao Dong
February 9, 2015 / 1:26 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-BIDV proposes to delay lending curbs - Lao Dong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vietnam’s central bank should delay a directive that curbs banks’ loans for stock investment as the move will affect stock markets and could also hit the economy, the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper reported, citing a proposal from the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV).

The central bank should consider a gradual reduction of loans for stock investments, it reported, citing one of BIDV’s proposals to boost the country’s stock markets.

As of Feb. 1 banks must limit loans for stock investment at 5 percent of their registered capital, according to the central bank’s circular.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
