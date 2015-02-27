FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VIETNAM PRESS-Textile exports seen up 14 pct y/y in 2015 - Vietnam Economic Times
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 27, 2015 / 2:15 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Textile exports seen up 14 pct y/y in 2015 - Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vietnam’s exports of textiles and garment products could generate $28 billion to $28.5 billion this year, up at least 14 percent from 2014, thanks to favourable conditions brought by new trade agreements, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported, citing a senior industry official.

Vinatex, the country’s top textile and garment maker, is scheduled to develop more than 30 projects to ensure its export revenue rise around 10 percent from 2014 to $3.63 billion, the report quoted a senior Vinatex executive as saying.

Textiles and garments exports are Vietnam’s second-biggest cash earner after telephones, smart phones and spare parts.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.