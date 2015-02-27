VIETNAM PRESS-Textile exports seen up 14 pct y/y in 2015 - Vietnam Economic Times

Vietnam’s exports of textiles and garment products could generate $28 billion to $28.5 billion this year, up at least 14 percent from 2014, thanks to favourable conditions brought by new trade agreements, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported, citing a senior industry official.

Vinatex, the country’s top textile and garment maker, is scheduled to develop more than 30 projects to ensure its export revenue rise around 10 percent from 2014 to $3.63 billion, the report quoted a senior Vinatex executive as saying.

Textiles and garments exports are Vietnam’s second-biggest cash earner after telephones, smart phones and spare parts.

