VIETNAM PRESS-Inflation seen at 2.8 pct in 2015, HSBC says - Vietnam Economic Times
March 4, 2015 / 12:56 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Inflation seen at 2.8 pct in 2015, HSBC says - Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vietnam’s inflation this year would be 2.8 percent against 2014, and would stay under 1 percent over the next five months, according to a report from HSBC, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

The low inflation would be an opportunity for the central bank to cut interest rates earlier instead of making the move at the year end, the report said.

Average inflation slowed to 4.09 percent in 2014 from 6.6 percent the previous year, while the annual price rise in December was the lowest since August 2009.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

