VIETNAM PRESS-Vingroup to invest $1 bln in a resort - Dau Tu
March 9, 2015 / 1:21 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Vingroup to invest $1 bln in a resort - Dau Tu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vietnam property conglomerate Vingroup plans to invest $1 billion in building a complex comprising a park, villas and a golf course on an island off the northern port city of Haiphong, the Dau Tu newspaper reported, citing Vingroup officials after a recent meeting with the municipal authority.

Construction is slated to begin in April for completion in 2019, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

