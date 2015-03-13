FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Telecoms group VNPT to complete divestment in 2015 - Dau Tu
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 13, 2015 / 1:20 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Telecoms group VNPT to complete divestment in 2015 - Dau Tu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

State-owned Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications (VNPT) group will strive to complete divestment within 2015, of which selling stakes worth a combined 2 trillion dong ($93.7 million) in listed firms is the easy part, the Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper quoted VNPT chief executive officer as saying.

The group plans to sell stakes worth 1.2 trillion dong in the first quarter ending March, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

