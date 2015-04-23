FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Consumer confidence eases in April, survey shows - Vietnam Economic Times
April 23, 2015 / 1:16 AM / 2 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Consumer confidence eases in April, survey shows - Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vietnam’s consumer confidence fell for the second straight month in April, but was still well above last year’s average during the same period, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported, citing the outcome of a monthly survey by ANZ and Roy Morgan, an Australian market research company.

Vietnam’s economy has bottomed and the ongoing recovery will sustain this year as well as in 2016, the survey said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

