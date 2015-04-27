FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-BIDV may pick foreign investors in 2016 - Vietnam Investment Review
April 27, 2015 / 1:01 AM / 2 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-BIDV may pick foreign investors in 2016 - Vietnam Investment Review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BIDV, Vietnam’s second-biggest partly private lender in terms of assets, is in talks with eight foreign banks on selling up to 30 percent of its stake and the sale could be carried over to 2016, the Vietnam Investment Review reported, citing the lender’s chairman.

The banks in talks with the Hanoi-based lender are from Asia, Europe and the United States, it quoted the chairman as saying.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

