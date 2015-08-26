VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam will keep annual economic targets unchanged - Tuoi Tre

Vietnam will not alter its annual targets for 2015, including economic growth, inflation, state budget expenditure or trade despite recent impacts from the global economy, the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reported, quoting Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung at a government meeting.

The central bank will not make any more adjustments for the dollar/dong exchange rate between now and year-end and will sell foreign currencies in its marker intervention, the report also quoted State Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Van Binh as saying.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)