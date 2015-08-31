VIETNAM PRESS-Possibility of another dong devaluation seen low - Dau Tu

The possibility of changing the dollar/Vietnamese dong exchange rate again is low, given recent market developments, the Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper reported, quoting a senior government economist.

In the longer term, Vietnam’s exchange rate should be more flexible but not floating, the report quoted the economist at the government-run Central Institute for Economic Management as saying.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)