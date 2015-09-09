VIETNAM PRESS-Loans rise 10.23 pct at end-Aug vs Dec 2014 - Vietnam Economic Times

Vietnam’s banking system has posted a credit growth of 10.23 percent at the end of August against Dec. 31, 2014, thanks to the economic recovery and higher demand for investment, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper cited a central banker as saying.

Loans in Vietnamese dong rose 10.1 percent in the same period, while loans in foreign currencies rose more than 8 percent, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)