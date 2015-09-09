FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Vingroup plans $147 mln parking project in Ho Chi Minh City - Vietnam Economic Times
September 9, 2015 / 1:53 AM / 2 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Vingroup plans $147 mln parking project in Ho Chi Minh City - Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vietnam’s top property firm, Vingroup, has sought approval from Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to build a underground parking worth 3.31 trillion dong ($147 million), the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper cited the project plan as showing.

Vingroup would invest 20 percent of the project in the city’s central district, while the remaining funds would come from commercial loans, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=22,484 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

