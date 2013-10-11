VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam's Oct inflation may slow to 0.76 pct m/m - Lao Dong

Vietnam’s inflation this month is forecast at 0.76 percent against September, slowing from the monthly rise of 1.06 percent last month and 0.85 percent in August, based on a central bank’s survey of commercial banks, the Lao Dong newspaper reports.

The country’s annual consumer price index growth in 2013 would be 7 percent, according to the survey conducted between late September and early October, slightly below expectations of 7.05 percent in the previous survey, the report said.

