VIETNAM PRESS-Core inflation seen at 3 pct in 2015 - Vietnam Economic Times
January 23, 2015 / 1:15 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Core inflation seen at 3 pct in 2015 - Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vietnam’s core inflation, which excludes prices of food, foodstuff, those of essential goods and public service, is forecast at 3 percent for this year, the Vietnam Economic Time newspaper reported, citing a senior government economist.

Inflation this year will not fluctuate strongly as aggregate demand has improved from 2014 but at a moderate pace and will not put pressure on inflation, the report cited the chairman of the National Financial Supervisory Commission as saying. Vietnam aims to keep annual inflation at 5 percent this year, after the price rise slowed to 4.09 percent in 2014 from 6.6 percent the previous year.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

