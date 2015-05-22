VIETNAM PRESS-Govt seeks to amend insurance rule - Vietnam News

The Vietnamese government has proposed the National Assembly to amend a social insurance rule so that labourers could get a one-off lump sum even if they are ineligible for retirement pensions, Vietnam News reported.

The National Assembly would make a decision later this month, the report said.

The rule, which will come into force in 2016 and would restrict the scope of entitlements for a lump sum payment if a labourer leaves, has prompted hundreds of workers to join a rare labour strike in late March in Ho Chi Minh City.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)