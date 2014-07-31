FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-VIETNAM PRESS-Intel to make 80 pct of Haswell computer chips in Vietnam - Tuoi Tre
July 31, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-VIETNAM PRESS-Intel to make 80 pct of Haswell computer chips in Vietnam - Tuoi Tre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In July 30 press item, corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say Intel Vietnam will make 80 pct of Haswell CPUs, not global computer chips) Intel’s factory in Vietnam will produce 80 percent of its Haswell CPUs used in computers globally by July 2015, according to an Intel Products Vietnam official, the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reports.

Intel has invested around $450 million and employs 1,000 people at its facility in Vietnam, according to the report.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

