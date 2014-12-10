FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-More IPOs in Dec to boost Vietnam's share supply - Dau Tu
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 10, 2014 / 1:45 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-More IPOs in Dec to boost Vietnam's share supply - Dau Tu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

As many as 15 Vietnamese companies will make a public offer of a combined 240 million shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange this month, the Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper reported citing exchange data.

The initial public offerings include 129 million shares from Petrovietnam Ca Mau Fertilizer Corp, a subsidiary of state oil and gas group Petrovietnam, and 60 million shares from seafood exporter Seaprodex, it reported.

IPOs and listings involve two separate stages in Vietnam.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
