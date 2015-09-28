FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-Taiwan's Kenda Rubber to invest $160 mln in Vietnam tyre factory - Vietnam Investment Review
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 28, 2015 / 2:32 AM / 2 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Taiwan's Kenda Rubber to invest $160 mln in Vietnam tyre factory - Vietnam Investment Review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Taiwan’s Kenda Rubber Industrial Co Ltd had received an investment certificate, a key green light from the Vietnamese government, to invest $160 million in a tyre plant in the country, the Vietnam Investment Review newspaper reported, citing a Vietnamese government official.

The Dong Nai-based factory, its second in the Southeast Asian nation, would use rubber in Vietnam to produce goods for exports to the United States, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
