VIETNAM PRESS-Kinh Do to invest in vegetable oil, coffee firms - Vietnam Economic Times
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 1, 2014 / 1:50 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Kinh Do to invest in vegetable oil, coffee firms - Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vietnam’s confectionery maker Kinh Do Corp could buy 24 percent of shares in state-run vegetable oil firm Vocarimex following an approval by its shareholders, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.

Vocarimex, with a total registered capital of 1.2 trillion dong ($56 million), seeks to raise at least 428 billion dong through its initial public offering on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on July 25, the newspaper said.

Kinh Do will also buy shares of Ho Chi Minh City-based PhinDeli and help expand the firm’s coffee export market, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,300 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
