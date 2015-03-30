FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-U.S. firm loses investment licence - Vietnam Investment Review
March 30, 2015 / 1:50 AM / 2 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-U.S. firm loses investment licence - Vietnam Investment Review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S.-based Cedar Point International has lost its 2011 licence for a $450 million resort project in central Vietnam after a long delay and failure to make a $1 million deposit, the Vietnam Investment Review newspaper said, citing a provincial government’s decision.

The cancellation is another setback in the development of Mui Dinh area in Ninh Thuan province, where the government rejected a $4 billion casino project proposed by a Hong Kong firm in 2010, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

