VIETNAM PRESS-U.S. firm loses investment licence - Vietnam Investment Review

U.S.-based Cedar Point International has lost its 2011 licence for a $450 million resort project in central Vietnam after a long delay and failure to make a $1 million deposit, the Vietnam Investment Review newspaper said, citing a provincial government’s decision.

The cancellation is another setback in the development of Mui Dinh area in Ninh Thuan province, where the government rejected a $4 billion casino project proposed by a Hong Kong firm in 2010, the report said.

