VIETNAM PRESS-Top banks to lend $2.4 bln to property firms - Vietnam Economic Times
March 26, 2014 / 2:01 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Top banks to lend $2.4 bln to property firms - Vietnam Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BIDV, Vietcombank, VietinBank and state-owned Agribank - Vietnam’s largest banks by assets - will join other lenders to extend a combined 50 trillion dong ($2.4 billion) to construction and property firms, according to the lead lender, the Vietnam Construction Bank, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

The loans aim to boost demand and supply in the construction industry by ensuring credibility among lenders, investors, constructors and manufacturers, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,090 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom)

