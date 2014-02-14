FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-January lending dips 0.5 pct vs Dec 2013 - Vietnam Economic Times
February 14, 2014 / 1:36 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The total outstanding loans by banks in Vietnam at the end of last month dropped 0.5 percent from December 2013, according to the central bank, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

Lending demand often slows during the month before Tet, or the Lunar New Year festival, during which borrowers focus more on sales and repaying debt, the report said. The Lunar New Year began on Jan. 31.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

