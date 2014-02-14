VIETNAM PRESS-January lending dips 0.5 pct vs Dec 2013 - Vietnam Economic Times

The total outstanding loans by banks in Vietnam at the end of last month dropped 0.5 percent from December 2013, according to the central bank, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

Lending demand often slows during the month before Tet, or the Lunar New Year festival, during which borrowers focus more on sales and repaying debt, the report said. The Lunar New Year began on Jan. 31.

