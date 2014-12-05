FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam's lending grows slower than deposit - Nhan Dan
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 5, 2014 / 1:41 AM / 3 years ago

VIETNAM PRESS-Vietnam's lending grows slower than deposit - Nhan Dan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Banks in Vietnam registered a credit growth of 10.22 percent as at Nov. 27 against the end of 2013, while deposits grew 13.33 percent in the same period, according to the central bank, the Nhan Dan (People) newspaper reports.

Money supply rose 13.28 percent in the same period, the report said.

Vietnam has projected the annual credit growth this year at between 12-14 percent.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.