VIETNAM PRESS-LG Electronics opens Vietnam factory - Vietnam Investment Review

LG Electronics has inaugurated a manufacturing complex in Vietnam’s northern port city of Haiphong, with up to $1.5 billion worth of investment projected by 2023, the Vietnam Investment Review newspaper reported, citing a company executive.

The South Korean firm plans to invest $510 million during the first phase by 2017 and another $990 million in 2017-2013, making the complex to produce smart phones and televisions its largest facility in Southeast Asia, the report said.

