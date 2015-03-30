FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VIETNAM PRESS-LG Electronics opens Vietnam factory - Vietnam Investment Review
March 30, 2015

VIETNAM PRESS-LG Electronics opens Vietnam factory - Vietnam Investment Review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LG Electronics has inaugurated a manufacturing complex in Vietnam’s northern port city of Haiphong, with up to $1.5 billion worth of investment projected by 2023, the Vietnam Investment Review newspaper reported, citing a company executive.

The South Korean firm plans to invest $510 million during the first phase by 2017 and another $990 million in 2017-2013, making the complex to produce smart phones and televisions its largest facility in Southeast Asia, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
